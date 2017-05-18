Quantcast

Watch Larry Hogan give remarks at business summit

By: Associated Press May 18, 2017

Gov. Larry Hogan will deliver remarks at the first Governor's Business Summit. It's scheduled for Thursday in Baltimore. The governor's opening address is called: "Maryland is Open for Business." Leaders in business and education are scheduled to attend. They will be gathering to discuss topics like entrepreneurship and the future of manufacturing in Maryland. They also will talk about ...

