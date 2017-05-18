A lot more than just a car

Share this: Email

Chris Simms seemed to be sneaking glances at the shiny red, good-as-new Mazda, as if looking too closely might waken him from a dream. The 2004 model car with a wide, gold-colored ribbon on the hood would, Simms said, change his life. “I lost a lot of jobs,” he said, “because I had no way to get ...