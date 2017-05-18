Quantcast

Divided FCC votes to begin net neutrality rule rollback

By: Bloomberg Todd Shields May 18, 2017

Regulators began dismantling Obama-era net neutrality rules with a vote on Thursday, opening the way to fewer restrictions on broadband providers and raising web companies’ fears they’ll face barriers to reaching customers. The Federal Communications Commission in a 2-1 Republican-led vote gave preliminary approval to Chairman Ajit Pai’s plan to replace rules passed in 2015 by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo