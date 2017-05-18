The Daily Record honors 2017 Leadership in Law Award winners

More than 350 members of Maryland’s legal community gathered at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport Hotel on May 11 for The Daily Record’s Leadership in Law awards to honor attorneys and judges who have made a difference in their profession – and in the communities where they serve and live.

Twenty-four people received the Leadership in Law award, which The Daily Record has handed out since 2001. The winners then voted by secret ballot to select a top winner, choosing Court of Special Appeals Judge Christopher B. Kehoe.

The Daily Record also honored nine young lawyers with its Generation J.D. award, as well as six Lifetime Achievement award winners: Peter Angelos; Mayda Colon Tsakanis, a partner with the Colon Tsaknis Law Firm in Rockville; Montgomery County Circuit Administrative Judge John Debelius; Daniel F. Goldstein of Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP in Baltimore; retired Court of Appeals Judge Glenn T. Harrell Jr.; and Thomas E. Lynch III, a principal with Miles & Stockbridge PC in Frederick.

The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law was the event’s presenting sponsor. The Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos PC was the event’s award sponsor and Miles & Stockbridge PC was the reception sponsor.

