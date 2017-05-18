Quantcast

Police: Priest’s DNA doesn’t match evidence in nun’s slaying

By: Associated Press May 18, 2017

TOWSON — Authorities in Maryland say DNA from a priest's exhumed body doesn't match evidence in the decades-old slaying of a Baltimore nun. Baltimore County Police said in a statement Wednesday that DNA from A. Joseph Maskell does not match DNA from the murder scene of Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik. The body of the 26-year-old Cesnik was ...

