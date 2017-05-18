Quantcast

Maryland officer convicted in assault of a suspect

By: Associated Press May 18, 2017

HYATTSVILLE — A Prince George's County police officer has been convicted after he hit a suspect with his cruiser. Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks announced Officer Juan Hernandez was convicted May 11 on one count of second-degree assault of 23-year-old Ulrich Boaoutou. Alsobrooks says Hernandez was one of two officers who responded to a call ...

