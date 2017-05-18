Quantcast

Richard Vincent remembered as savior to hundreds of Md. lawyers and judges

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 18, 2017

Richard B. Vincent, who counseled hundreds of Maryland lawyers and judges facing substance abuse or mental health issues over a 25-year career, died last Friday of heart disease at a Dundalk hospice. He was 84. In 1982, Vincent became the first director of what would become the Maryland Lawyer Assistance Program, a free and confidential counseling ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo