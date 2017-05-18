Quantcast

Mueller taking on new challenge after heading FBI on 9/11

By: Associated Press Nancy Benac May 18, 2017

WASHINGTON — Robert Mueller took office as FBI director in 2001 expecting to dig into drug cases, white-collar misdeeds and violent crime. A week later was Sept. 11. Overnight, his mission changed and Mueller spent the next 12 years wrestling the agency into a battle-hardened terrorism-fighting force. Now, Mueller once again finds himself catapulted into the midst ...

