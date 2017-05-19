Amy Vogia | Mercy Medical Center

Amy Vogia, D.O., has joined Mercy Medical Center.

Vogia is Board Certified in diagnostic radiology, specializing in breast imaging. She has extensive expertise in 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, and all interventional breast procedures. She is an advocate for breast cancer awareness and education.

Vogia earned her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed a traditional rotating internship through Drexel University College of Medicine.

Vogia completed a residency in diagnostic radiology at Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University Hospital.

She completed a fellowship in Women’s Imaging at Magee Women’s Hospital, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.