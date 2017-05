Brandon Chiat has joined Warschawski as a senior associate. Chiat will be responsible for day-to-day account management activities, including media relations, social media, content development, and digital marketing. He also will play an active role in new business development.

Chiat is a Google Analytics and AdWords Certified Professional.

