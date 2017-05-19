Catherine P. Villareale | Tydings & Rosenberg LLP

Catherine P. Villareale has joined Tydings & Rosenberg LLP as an associate.

Villareale’s practice focuses on family law counseling and litigation services, including those related to divorce, custody and visitation disputes, alimony and child support, marital property awards and division of property, guardianship cases, pre- and post-marital agreements, same sex marriage and divorce, and domestic violence protective orders.

Villareale is admitted to practice in Maryland and a member of the Maryland, Baltimore County, Howard County and Women’s bar Associations.

