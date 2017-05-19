Commentary: Making sure RAD isn’t bad for those who need it

The renovation and reopening of the Allendale apartments in west Baltimore was described as “hallelujah” moment by Carol Payne, the director of the Baltimore region for the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development. But a ‘hallelujah’ moment for whom? Should public housing residents and applicants really be praising a program that turns publically held ...