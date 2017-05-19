Jennifer Jones and Christian Roop | Y in Central Maryland

Jennifer Jones and Christian Roop have been named to the Howard County Community Leadership Board for the Y in Central Maryland.

The Board promotes and supports the Y’s mission and programs in the local community, and raises funds to support the Y’s community outreach activities and scholarship programs.

Jones works as an assistant director with data management duties and responsibilities at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where she has held multiple positions over the years.

She also develops activities and career training seminars for current summer interns, tutors school-aged children in math and actively volunteers with children at her church.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.