Quantcast

Kaydon Ring & Seal officially cuts jobs, but Maryland adds positions

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 19, 2017

Kaydon Ring & Seal Inc. in Baltimore is set to lay off 217 workers in July, according to the state. The loss of the manufacturing jobs was initially reported last summer and was expected to happen within a two-year period. The Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation announced the manufacturer’s official termination of the jobs on Friday. Calls ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo