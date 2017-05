Lovell Casiero has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as a Realtor. She will specialize in residential sales throughout the Baltimore metro area.

Casiero has 30 years of experience in sales and marketing for the hospitality industry.

