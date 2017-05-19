Quantcast

Major, Lindsey & Africa to offer legal talent management consulting

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 19, 2017

Hanover-based legal search firm Major, Lindsey & Africa has launched a legal talent management consulting arm. The new program, led by Miriam Frank, a partner and vice president, gives lawyers and legal teams customized consulting services designed to increase performance, productivity and engagement. “We take a highly customized and client-centric approach to determining the project scope, developing a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo