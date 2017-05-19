Quantcast

Md. Speaker Busch files for re-election

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 19, 2017

Busch's announcement comes after a session in which his political future was dogged by persistent questions about his health following a health scare in October when he was hospitalized for internal bleeding.

