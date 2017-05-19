Quantcast

Rosenstein briefs House members in second visit to Capitol Hill

By: Daily Record Staff Sari Horwitz, Karoun Demirjian, Elise Viebeck May 19, 2017

WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said he appointed a special counsel to restore Americans' faith in the investigation into possible collusion between associates of President Donald Trump and Russian officials, telling House members Friday that interference in U.S. elections should not be a partisan issue. The moment brought applause from most lawmakers present at Rosenstein's ...

