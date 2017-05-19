Quantcast

What are the most popular small businesses in Md.?

By: Nick Stern Special to The Daily Record May 19, 2017

When it comes to small businesses created in Maryland, the federal government is still the leading economic engine. The health care and professional, scientific and technical services sectors, all of which can serve the federal government directly or indirectly, employ the largest share of workers among small businesses in the state. According to a recent small business ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo