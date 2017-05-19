Quantcast

Young people without lawyers costs all of us

By: Commentary: Marc Schindler May 19, 2017

As a former public defender representing children in Baltimore’s juvenile court, I saw firsthand that when a child didn’t have access to a well-trained lawyer who could address the individual needs of their client, that child was more likely to be needlessly incarcerated when they could have been safely at home. And we know that ...

