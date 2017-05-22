Aquanetta J. Betts | Virginia I. Jones Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Councils

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Aquanetta J. Betts to the Virginia I. Jones Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Council for a three year term that began October 2016.

Betts is an Owings Mills solo practitioner who focuses her practice on wills, trusts and estates. She serves on the board of the Chesapeake Planned Giving Council.

The Virginia I. Jones Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Council was authorized to continue the work of the Maryland Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Commission.

