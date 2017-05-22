Ashley Valis, MSW

Executive Director of Community Initiatives and Engagement

University of Maryland, Baltimore



Ashley Valis is Executive Director of Community Initiatives and Engagement for the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB). In this newly created position, Ms. Valis leads UMB’s Community Promise Initiative, coordinating and focusing the University’s many community engagement programs to provide an even greater service to the UMB’s neighboring communities in West Baltimore and Downtown.

Ms. Valis previously served in a variety of positions in the office of Governor Martin O’Malley from 2007 to 2014, most recently serving as Assistant Chief of Staff. In this role, she oversaw the Departments of Environment, Natural Resources, Planning, and Agriculture, helping to manage major policy initiatives within the agencies, and ensuring the Governor’s priorities within each agency are achieved. Prior to this role, Ms. Valis served as Deputy Director of the Governor’s Intergovernmental Affairs Office, serving as Governor O’Malley’s direct liaison with local elected officials from the state’s 157 incorporated cities and towns, the 23 counties, and the advocacy organizations that work with these jurisdictions in Maryland. In addition, Ms. Valis served as Director of Strategic Partnerships for Governor O’Malley, coordinating community and volunteer activities statewide and advising the Governor on policies to enhance and improve community and philanthropic partnerships.

Ashley Valis is a graduate of University of Delaware where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Family and Community Services. Additionally, Ms. Valis holds a Masters of Social Work degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

In 2014, Ms. Valis was named to “the VIP list, Successful by 40”, by the Daily Record, as well as one of Baltimore’s top “40 under 40” by Baltimore Magazine in 2013. In 2011, Ms. Valis was awarded the Living Classrooms Foundation’s “Rising Star Award”, given to a select group of young professionals (under age 40), who are recognized for their outstanding philanthropic achievements in their professional and personal lives. She was a member of Governor O’Malley’s Transition Team in 2006, as well as a senior staff member of his re-election campaign in 2010. Ms. Valis is currently the Vice Chair of the Advisory Board for Emerge Maryland, and a former Executive Board member of the Ridgely’s Delight Community Association in Baltimore City.