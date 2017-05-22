Cynthia Jones | Live Casino & Hotel

Cynthia Jones has been named vice president of hotel sales and marketing at Live Casino & Hotel where she is responsible for overseeing all aspects of sales and marketing for the Live Lofts hotel and flagship luxury Live Hotel set to open in early 2018. Jones has more than 15 years of hotelier experience and has developed industry-leading sales strategies and marketing communications that maximize the hotels’ potential and profitability and elevate brand awareness throughout the region.

Jones also will be responsible for motivating and leading associate teams to deliver the highest quality of guest service and community partnership synonymous with the Live brand.

Jones previously worked at the Inn at the Colonnade in Baltimore, the Holiday Inn BWI Airport Conference Center, and most recently the Sheraton Columbia Town Center Hotel with Interstate Hotels and Resorts.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.