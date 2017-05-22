John Godwin | Baltimore Child Abuse Center

John Godwin has joined the Baltimore Child Abuse Center as director of development.

Godwin brings more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership to his position at BCAC. He has held several key leadership roles, including CEO of Family Alliance Credit Union, vice president of business development at MECU, chief operating officer at Securityplus Federal Credit Union and most recently as executive director at HARBEL Community Organization.

Godwin has an MBA in management from Loyola University Maryland.

