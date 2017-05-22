Quantcast

Judge orders U of Md. stabbing suspect to remain behind bars

By: Associated Press Jessica Gresko and Alanna Durkin Richer May 22, 2017

COLLEGE PARK — A white University of Maryland student accused of stabbing a black man on campus in a possible hate crime will remain behind bars after a judge denied his request for house arrest on Monday. The FBI is investigating the unprovoked stabbing of Richard Collins III as a possible hate crime. The suspect, Sean ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo