Police: Md. Man charged after fatally hitting pedestrian in Ocean City

By: Associated Press May 22, 2017

OCEAN CITY — Police say a Maryland man has been charged with drunken driving after hitting a Pennsylvania man with his car, killing him. The Ocean City Police Department says 23-year-old James Ednie of Kelton, Pennsylvania was crossing Coastal Highway near an intersection early Sunday when he was hit. Police say he was not using the ...

