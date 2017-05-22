Quantcast

Supreme Court rejects North Carolina congressional districts

By: Bloomberg Greg Stohr May 22, 2017

A divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled that North Carolina Republicans relied too heavily on race when they drew two bizarrely shaped congressional voting districts that were used until the 2014 election. The ruling upholds a lower court decision that ordered a new map for the 2016 election. Even with the new lines, Republicans maintained their hold ...

