Quantcast

4th Circuit lets decades old ineffective-assistance claim go forward

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 23, 2017

U.S. appeals court lets man challenge decades-old guilty plea, saying it’s not too late to claim his lawyer improperly represented him and a co-defendant.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo