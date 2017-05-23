Quantcast

4th Circuit revives challenge to NSA surveillance practice

By: Associated Press Alanna Durkin Richer May 23, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — A challenge to the government's practice of collecting certain internet communications can move forward, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court ruled the Wikimedia Foundation has standing to sue the National Security Agency over its "upstream" surveillance practice, reversing a lower-court decision tossing the group's ...

