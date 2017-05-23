Jarrod Schiding | Kinsley Construction Inc.

Kinsley Construction Inc. has promoted Jarrod Schiding to director of business development in the company’s building division. Schiding is responsible for managing and coordinating the efforts of all business development activities and related resources across all building division business units within the mid-Atlantic region.

Schiding holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Penn State University. He joined Kinsley in 2005 as a project estimator and has developed an in-depth knowledge of the organization’s capabilities, services, operations and experience.

