Khandra Sears, Dan Morrison, Scott Kashnow and George Kleb | Southwest Partnership

The Southwest Partnership has elected its 2017 executive board.

Khandra Sears has been elected president. Sears is a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and a resident of Union Square. Sears is also the vice-president of the Union Square Association and previously served as the board’s vice-president.

Dan Morrison has been elected vice president. He is the owner of POS-Consulting LLC. A resident of the Hollins Roundhouse community, Morrison also serves as the president of the Hollins Roundhouse Neighborhood Association.

Scott Kashnow has been elected secretary. Kashnow, who has served on the board for one year and was one of its founders, is involved in several community associations and committees, including the Franklin Square Community Association, Southwest Partnership Preservation Committee, Downtown Baltimore Family Alliance, and Friends of Carroll Park. Kashnow works as a programmer analyst for the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

George Kleb has been elected treasurer. Kleb is the executive director of Housing and Community Development for Bon Secours Baltimore Health Systems and has served on the board for three years.

