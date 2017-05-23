Quantcast

Graduation day bittersweet for slain black scholar’s friends

By: Associated Press Brian Witte May 23, 2017

COLLEGE PARK — A black Bowie State University student who police say was fatally stabbed by a white stranger was honored Tuesday at the commencement ceremony where he would have walked across the stage. The gown of Richard Collins III was draped over a chair in the front row, and his family accepted his business administration ...

