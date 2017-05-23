Quantcast

US judge: Sound engineer can’t publish unreleased Prince tracks

By: Associated Press May 23, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A sound engineer who worked with Prince is barred from publishing or disseminating any unreleased recordings that compromise the late superstar's work. George Ian Boxill worked with Prince on five tracks in 2006 and made at least one recording — "Deliverance" — available online last month. Prince's estate and Paisley Park Enterprises sued ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo