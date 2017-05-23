Quantcast

US tells Turkey its guards broke American laws in DC melee

By: Associated Press Suzan Fraser and Josh Lederman May 23, 2017

ANKARA, Turkey  — Turkey summoned the American ambassador on Monday to protest what it called "aggressive and unprofessional actions" by American security personnel against Turkish bodyguards during a violent incident last week in Washington. The U.S. ambassador told Turkey's government its guards violated U.S. laws, a senior U.S. official said. Turkey's action appeared to represent retaliation ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo