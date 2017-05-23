Quantcast

Lights on: Utilities power up cyberattack preparations

By: Special to The Daily Record Tina Irgang May 23, 2017

In December 2015, the lights went out in Ukraine and some 225,000 residents lost power for several hours. Ukrainian government officials claimed the outages were caused by a cyberattack perpetrated by Russian security services, according to a report on the outage released by the Atlanta-based North American Electric Reliability Corporation. Amid news coverage of cyberattacks on high-profile ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo