5 of 6 officers charged in Freddie Gray case face discipline

By: Associated Press May 24, 2017

Five of the six Baltimore police officers charged in the in-custody death of a young black man face disciplinary action. An attorney representing the officers confirmed that three officers — Lt. Brian Rice, Sgt. Alicia White and Officer Caesar Goodson— face firing, while two others — Officers Edward Nero and Garrett Miller — face a five-day ...

