Ann Quinn

With over 19 years of experience advising privately held companies and non-profits, Ms. Quinn’s consulting practice concentrates in the following areas: strategic planning, strategies for transition, organizational development, and board governance. Ms. Quinn has spent most of her career working with organizations that are facing the challenges of developing and implementing an organizational strategy, delivering mission and services, facing a funding event, or expanding new and existing service lines. Ms. Quinn has facilitated strategic planning engagements for numerous corporate clients and non-profit organizations. She often works with the management team and board of directors to develop processes and a framework to facilitate communication, accountability and transparency. In addition, she has devised executable business strategies that attracted outside funding and generated revenues, profits, and continued growth going forward.

Ms. Quinn was recognized as a Top 100 Women by The Daily Record in 2016 and as one of the top 40 metro area business professionals under the age of 40. She is currently President of Executive Alliance; Member, Board of Directors, WYPR; Member, Board of Directors, Emerging Technology Center (ETC); Treasurer, Alumni & Friends Roland Park Elementary Middle School, and past President of the Alumni Council, the Mercersburg Academy. She is a frequent speaker on strategic planning and capital markets.