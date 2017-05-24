Carol Coughlin
May 24, 2017
Carol Coughlin
Strong public and private board experience including Chairwoman, Lead Independent Director, Audit Committee Chair and membership on the Governance and Compensation Committees. Very collaborative; led highly productive teams during times of high growth and change. Former C-suite executive in finance and operations; partnered with management team to orchestrate two highly successful turnarounds. As CFO, skilled at supporting growing businesses organically and through M&A.