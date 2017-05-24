Quantcast

Carol Coughlin

By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2017

019_carol-coughlinCarol Coughlin

Strong public and private board experience including Chairwoman, Lead Independent Director, Audit Committee Chair and membership on the Governance and Compensation Committees. Very collaborative; led highly productive teams during times of high growth and change. Former C-suite executive in finance and operations; partnered with management team to orchestrate two highly successful turnarounds. As CFO, skilled at supporting growing businesses organically and through M&A.

