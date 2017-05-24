Quantcast

Charm City Fringe Festival will relocate to Bromo Arts District

By: Christine Condon May 24, 2017

Baltimore’s Charm City Fringe Festival will move to the Bromo Arts District this year after five years at various other sites around the city. The sixth annual festival, set for Nov. 2-12, will include theater performances at various venues. The new location will allow participants to walk to all venues for the first time in the festival’s ...

