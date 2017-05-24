Karen Bond

Karen Bond has more than 25 years of experience in non-profit management, operations, training and organizational development. Karen is President Elect of Executive Alliance. She brings this panel a high level of engagement and a track record of helping boards begin the conversation on the benefits of a diverse membership.

In January, Karen became the third executive director of Boys Hope Girls Hope of Baltimore. Prior to joining BHGH, she served as Senior Director of External Relations for Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth. Karen has worked to deliver results in all three sectors: public, private and non-profit. Active in Baltimore’s education and philanthropic community, Karen has served on the boards of the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Maryland Association of Non-profits, Friends School, Meals on Wheels and the GBC Leadership Board. Karen brings a high level energy and experience helping boards b value added role and women directors and diversity. She holds degrees Duke University (A.B., English and Political Science) and John Hopkins University (M.S., Applied Behavior Science)