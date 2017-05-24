Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Special Appeals – May 25, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2017

Court of Special Appeals Administrative Law, Expiration of liquor license: Under the plain language of the Maryland statute regarding the transfer of liquor licenses, which states that a liquor license in Baltimore City expires 180 days after the licensee “has closed the business or ceased active alcoholic beverage business operations,” a liquor license formerly owned by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo