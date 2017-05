LITIGATION ATTORNEY

Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC has immediate openings for a litigation associate and/or Of Counsel in its Baltimore office. Successful candidates should have at least 5 years experience in complex civil litigation and/or white collar criminal matters in state and federal courts; advanced research and writing skills; and familiarity with ESI, rules and discovery. Please submit all confidential resumes to Stacy Renauld at srenauld@rwllaw.com.