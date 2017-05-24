Patricia McHugh Lambert

In litigation, as well as in life, there are missed opportunities because people do not use creativity in approaching problems. Approaching issues with insight, and sometimes with a woman’s touch, has helped me achieve success for my clients.

Ms. Lambert has over 25 years of experience in handling complex commercial litigation and insurance matters. Ms. Lambert has worked on national class actions, significant litigation and regulatory matters for Fortune 500 companies. She has also assisted small and mid-sized companies and business executives with contract, real estate and commercial disputes that needed to be resolved quickly and efficiently. Ms. Lambert is best known as an attorney who knows the field of insurance. She has represented insurers, policyholders, and insurance producers in disputes both in court and before the Maryland Insurance Administration.