Quantcast

Patricia McHugh Lambert

By: Daily Record Staff May 24, 2017

pkl_lambert_webPatricia McHugh Lambert

In litigation, as well as in life, there are missed opportunities because people do not use creativity in approaching problems. Approaching issues with insight, and sometimes with a woman’s touch, has helped me achieve success for my clients.

Ms. Lambert has over 25 years of experience in handling complex commercial litigation and insurance matters. Ms. Lambert has worked on national class actions, significant litigation and regulatory matters for Fortune 500 companies. She has also assisted small and mid-sized companies and business executives with contract, real estate and commercial disputes that needed to be resolved quickly and efficiently. Ms. Lambert is best known as an attorney who knows the field of insurance. She has represented insurers, policyholders, and insurance producers in disputes both in court and before the Maryland Insurance Administration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo