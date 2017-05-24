Trump’s go-to lawyer Kasowitz: A pit bull loyal to the boss

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



He’s not a criminal defense lawyer. He’s not attuned to the ways of Washington. And he’s not from a white-shoe law firm. What Marc E. Kasowitz is is a bare-knuckled litigator, a fiercely loyal defender of President Donald Trump and an expert at maneuvering through high-profile legal brawls such as the sexual harassment scandal engulfing former ...