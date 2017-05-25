ABA president criticizes cuts to LSC, loan forgiveness in Trump budget

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, released this week, has angered legal professionals across the country. Upon the budget’s release, American Bar Association President Linda Klein criticized proposed cuts to the Legal Services Corp. and the Public Loan Forgiveness Program.

“Steep budget cuts proposed… by the White House would severely undermine the fairness of the legal system and deny access to justice for some of society’s most vulnerable individuals,” Klein said in the statement after Trump released his budget Tuesday.

The American Bar Association is currently suing the U.S. Department of Education for allegedly refusing to honor its loan forgiveness commitments made to attorneys working in public interest law and other public service jobs. On Wednesday, the ABA filed a motion for summary judgment in federal court in Washington.

“Without loan forgiveness,” Klein said in a statement, “fewer people would be able to dedicate their lives to public service as prosecutors, public defenders, legal aid lawyers and other justice-related fields, especially in underserved rural areas.”

Funding cuts to The Legal Services Corp., which provides civil legal aid to people who cannot afford those services, would have “catastrophic” effects on Maryland Legal Aid, which receives 15 percent of its budget from the federal program, according to Executive Director Wilhelm H. Joseph Jr.