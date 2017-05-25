Quantcast

False claims: The Supreme Court taketh and giveth away

By: Barry Rosen and Leslie M. Cumber May 25, 2017

The federal False Claims Act subjects anyone who “knowingly” presents a false or fraudulent claim for payment or approval to the federal government to significant penalties. However, is it a “knowing” falsehood to be asked to be paid when the party submitting the bill happens to be in violation of some other legal requirement? The answer ...
