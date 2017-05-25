Business leaders gather for first in ‘Manufacturing A Smarter Future’ series

A senior executive at one of the country’s largest exporters warned regional manufacturers that they must bring technology onto the factory floor or face losing revenue, market share and even their businesses.

Speaking April 27 at the first in the multi-part series “Manufacturing A Smarter Future” at the Mount Washington Mill-Dye House, Michael Janney, chief information officer of Hunt Valley-based Active Minerals International, said by adopting the latest technology, Industry 4.0, his company increased profit, reduced costs and gained efficiencies while transforming itself from a distributer to a global leader producing and marketing clay minerals.

The event, hosted by SC&H Group and Howard Bank, is designed to promote and help grow a stronger industry of manufacturers.

