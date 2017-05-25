Quantcast

DAVID HUNTER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion for new trial -- Brady violation As a result of the fatal shooting of Henry Mills on June 14, 2011, on Greenmount Avenue in Baltimore City, appellant, David Hunter was charged with first-degree murder and related and included offenses. Following the 2015 trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a jury ...

