IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WESLEY ALAN HILL, SR.

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2017

Estates and trusts -- Residential property -- Mootness This appeal concerns a claim made by Wanda Hill (“Wanda”), appellant, against the estate of her late father, Wesley Allen Hill, Sr. (“Wesley Allen”), for one-half the value of certain residential property Wesley Allen had owned with his wife, Marlene Hill (“Marlene”), as tenants by the entireties. After the ...

