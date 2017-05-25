Quantcast

Krista North and Kathleen M. Lechleiter | Women’s Housing Coalition

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2017

Krista North and Kathleen M. Lechleiter have joined the board of directors of the Women’s Housing Coalition.

North is a principal at Miles & Stockbridge PC in Baltimore who represents clients in commercial real estate transactions, with a concentration in affordable housing and community development finance, including charter schools. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Lechleiter is a registered architect and founder of k.lechleiter ARCHITECT LLC (k.lA), a certified MBE/DBE with the Maryland Department of Transportation and a Women Owned Business with Baltimore city. She teaches in the Housing and Urban Design Studios at Morgan State University. and serves on the Fells Point Design Review Committee. Lechleiter has a master’s in architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

